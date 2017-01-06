Sierra Leone: Cash transfers and productivity

Commentary

By Titus Boye-Thompson, Freetown.

Cash transfers to farmers are a very new concept in Sierra Leone but this has been a tried and tested method of poverty reduction for some time now in some countries.

In development circles, the very notion of particular groups living under the poverty line creates a revolt of conscience that a world of plenty could impose on the welfare of some who, because of circumstances beyond their control, cannot provide the basic needs of their families and communities.

The particularities of cash transfers come from the context of economic stimulus, a measure to inject some additional resources into a sector to enable that sector to kick start its own self sustainability in the long run. Hence, even in Western economies like the United States of America, cash transfers in the form of economic stimulus packages were made to the auto industry and to the banking industry after the Global financial crisis in the early 2000s.

The United Kingdom is currently considering a massive state funded support to its steel industry in order to save jobs and restructure steel manufacturing in the country. The economic benefits of such transfers are often debated but governments have always appreciated that it is better to avoid the higher costs of maintaining a very large unemployed population than to use public funds to support people in jobs as their industries are reconstructed.

Conditional cash transfers for poor countries are rather less complex because they deal with subsidies and the provision of cash within somewhat less developed economies where the production and consumption dynamics are restricted to menial trades in agriculture, fishing or artisanal mining. Communities that subsist in such poverty are constrained by the lack of cash within their economic environment, the absence of investment and savings or the complete inability of the community to produce marketable surplus to trade within itself, with other nearby communities and far away lumas ( occasional open-air markets in Sierra Leone).

Poverty in the rural setting is delimiting. It is often characterized by low education, attainment and poor health services that result in stunting in young children, suffocating their growth potential. The existence of such poverty also locks communities into bad practices, customs and traditional activities such as child marriage, forced marriage or child trafficking. These social ills are some of the intrinsic considerations for reducing poverty especially in the rural setting.

For the various reasons that could be provided in general, the practice introduced in Sierra Leone by the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security to provide direct cash support to agriculture is the signal for a turning point and a paradigm shift of government’s support to agriculture and one which is expected to lead to increases in production and productivity to secure food and nutrition availability in the country.

A World Food Prize winner, Agriculture Minister Monty Jones (pictured) is known to have recognized the potential for leadership as a critical factor in relieving poverty through government policies and he has drawn from the commitment and visionary leadership of His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma who in turn is in good company as Presidents Kufour of Ghana and Lula Da Silva of Brazil were both awarded the World Food Prize in 2011 for their role in reducing poverty through improving agriculture in their countries and more particularly for supporting policies that created a step change in agricultural production and productivity.

The context for direct cash transfers to farmers is therefore based on sound agricultural economics and robust policy frameworks. While conditional cash transfers in Sierra Leone had hitherto targeted the poorest of communities in the country through a World Bank project kick started by NACSA, it has always been restricted to consumption and welfare support initiatives.

The refocusing of cash support to agriculture targets those farmers who are engaged in commercial quantities and therefore would reap the greatest benefits of reduced waste and the eradication of bad harvests so that more of their crops are secured, processed and bagged for sale in the local markets. For example, the establishment of modern machinery for rice processing in the country has seen high grade rice being marketed by Lion Mountain, Mountain Lion, Orange Mills and others, while Sierra Juice is producing fruit juices from seasonal crops but would handle extra capacity from out grower farmers and other suppliers to secure year round stocks.

Another significant contribution that cash transfers to agriculture is having is that of attracting young people to agriculture and supporting older farms through farm maintenance and crop management techniques. The cash that is provided to farmers is used for hiring extra labour or paying for herbicides and other crop management inputs such as weed killers and disease control products. While young people provide the bulk of the labour during harvest, they are rarely paid a living wage for their efforts. With the introduction of direct cash support, farmers are now enabled to get the best labour at market rates and thus increase their ability to harvest and process most of their crops without much losses due to post harvest constraints.

Cocoa and coffee, two of the country’s cash crops, have suffered from the long period of farm management neglect occasioned by the civil war and then the Ebola Virus Disease. Support to this sector through the Boosting Agriculture and Food Security Project funded by the European Union which was signed recently and which has a component of around Euros 9 million for support to cocoa and coffee farmers would increase yield and productivity for these two economic crops in the South and East of the country.

While previous government support was concentrated on inputs such as seeds and fertilizers, not a lot of attention was paid to harvest and post-harvest constraints. The introduction of Agricultural Business Centres (ABCs) was a reasoned change to that consideration as most ABCs were equipped with mechanical equipment and drying floors to process raw crops. However, the main loss in farming had been known to be the farmer’s inability to harvest all their crops on time due to low labour availability, low cash base for payment of contract labour or ill managed farming equipment and tools such as harvesters and mills.

It is clear therefore that the introduction of cash support to farmers would alleviate most, if not all of these traditional constraints and lead to more income for farmers to sustain their activities in the long run.