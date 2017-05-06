Sierra Leone Brewery to complete latest phase of expansion



Press release sent by Ibrahim Pat-Sowe, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone Brewery Limited (SLBL), a HEINEKEN Operating Company, is investing in its production capacity to keep up with increase in demand. The investment once commissioned will double the annual capacity of the brewery to ensuring that it can meet -consumer demand and support the introduction of new product innovations to the Sierra Leonean market such as Star 60cl and the 60cl Salone Beer, made of 100% Local Sorghum, launched by Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh in December 2016.

We have been in the country since independence having been incorporated in 1961. We are partners for growth and development and we have stayed right through the difficult times of the civil war and Ebola Virus Disease.

The current latest expansion project includes a Brew house Upgrade, and installation of seven massive fermentation storage tanks.

These new special fermentation storage tanks are twice as tall as they are wide, and will enable improved dry hopping of our beer.

When all of the new equipment is up and running in the upcoming months, the brewery will be able to more than double its annual production capacity. The timing of this expansion should allow us to fulfil any potential increase in sales as a result of the implementation of the Finance Act 2016.

“Receiving these equipment in the Brewery marks an exciting new chapter in our journey here in Sierra Leone as we look ahead to the next five years and beyond. Sierra Leone is a country of enormous opportunity. Sierra Leone Brewery Limited and HEINEKEN commitment here is absolute. We will continue to invest in the long-term growth of our brands, our people and the communities in which we operate, for the benefit of all,” Daaf van Tilburg, SLBL Managing Director. –.

“Since 2015 the Sierra Leone Brewery Limited has invested approximately Le.150 billion in new equipment and additional storage space to increase capacity and improve efficiency”, van Tilburg said. “Last year we invested in a Waste Water Treatment Plant, and a Mash Filter equipment to enable us to use more Sorghum in our production processes, enabling us to launch our new Salone Beer. “In 2015, we invested in CO2 equipment and a Cooling Plant.’’

“We thank our loyal customers for our continued success and we are committed to expanding our capacity to meet potential sales,” van Tilburg said.

Since 2014, the company has adhered to a clear strategy with the aim of transforming the brewing industry in Sierra Leone. Over the last three years HEINEKEN and SLBL has invested in employees development through training and capabilities building; supported local communities through provision of clean water and formed close partnerships with local farmers; re-launched the CREATE Sorghum local sourcing project and now on the journey to completely double the production capacity at the brewery, providing a strong platform for future growth of SLBL.

