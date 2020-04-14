Sierra Leone-born Frederica Williams, CEO of Boston’s top health center, speaks on Covid-19

Contributed

With attention riveted now on African Americans as victims of Corona Virus disproportionately, Sierra Leone-born Frederica Williams (photo) was interviewed by WCVB Channel 5, the ABC-affiliated television station in Boston about this gross disparity.

Here she shares her views at Whittier Street Health Center which she runs in Boston and whose $40 million building (in backdrop) is named the Frederica Williams Building in her honor.

Interestingly, the other interviewee in the clip below is Chief Medical Officer of the Dimock Center, another large health care and human services facility in Boston where Williams was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer before becoming CEO at Whittier.