Sierra Leone at global infrastructural cooperation conference

Sierra Leone was among twenty two countries that were officially invited by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Government of Korea, to the recently concluded Global Infrastructural Cooperation Conference held in Seoul from the 4-6 September 2017.

The four-person delegation representing Sierra Leone, was led by the Honourable Minister of Works, Housing and Infrastructure, Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay, and included the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry Mr Joseph Tekman Kanu, together with the Director- General of the Sierra Leone Roads Authority Madam Memuna Jalloh, and Mrs Agnes Mbayo of the Works Ministry in Freetown.

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley was also invited and attended the Conference hosted by the Korean Government.

The GICC Conference has been held in Seoul, the South Korean Capital since 2013, and this year’s theme centered around showcasing Korea’s competitiveness in its construction and infrastructure development skills, as well as its financial assistance policy tools for construction projects undertaken overseas, utilising korean technology and workmanship.

The conference was attended by Korean Government institutions, as well as construction companies, financial houses including Banks in the public and private sector, and NGO’s.

In a seperate engagement on the sidelines of the Conference, a meeting was held on the 5th September 2017, between the Korean Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Hyunmee Kim and the Sierra Leone Works Housing and Infrastructure Minister, Alhaji Ibrahim Kemoh Sesay.

At this meeting, which was also attended by His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Golley, Alhaji Kemoh Sesay recounted the unfortunate mudslide and flooding tragedy that hit Freetown of the 14th August 2017 and made an urgent appeal to his Korean counterpart for support for the construction of low cost housing units for the displaced.

The Korean Minister extended her heartfelt condolences to the people of Sierra Leone, and assured Minister Kemoh Sesay that her government would consider additional avenues for support and bilateral cooperation.