Commentary

Sierra Leone and the 1958 New York Convention

Signature or domestic approval is not enough to make a treaty

enforceable in municipal law – a personal analysis

By Patrick Hassan Morlai Koroma, Esq., Freetown, Sierra Leone

Abstract

Introduction

Most treaties spend a long time from the date of adoption to the date of entry into force. If this period is relatively short, for example from adoption up to one, two or three years, it underscores that the treaty is very popular and many States agree to its provisions; that the subject matter of the treaty is less controversial; that the treaty reflects pre-existing customary law and the agreed views of States; that the treaty demonstrates a progressive development of international law; etc.

The Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (the "New York Convention") was adopted on 10 June 1958 and just 363 days (less than a year later) it entered into force on 7 June 1959. Similarly, the African Union treaty, the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (“AFTA”) was adopted in Kigali, Rwanda on 21 March 2018. From that date to its entry into force on 30 May 2019, AFTA took only a year and two months. This is also a short period.

Unlike the New York Convention, for AFTA and Sierra Leone, our Parliament ratified this treaty on 7 November 2018 and our Government deposited its instrument of ratification with the African Union on 29 April 2019. What is striking about AFTA and Sierra Leone is this: the Government of Sierra Leone only signed AFTA on 7 July 2018; the Parliament of Sierra Leone ratified AFTA on 7 November 2018; and Sierra Leone Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union deposited Sierra Leone’s instrument of ratification of AFTA on 29 April 2019. So, in a period of mere nine months (7 July 2018 to 29 April 2019), Sierra Leone has become a fully-fledged member of an economic treaty (AFTA). Such speed from signing to ratification to depositing of instrument of ratification is indeed meteoric and this only happened because Sierra Leone completed all the necessary public international law requirements for this treaty to bind Sierra Leone.

AFTA is important for another reason – it provides for the use of arbitration to settle disputes between parties to this treaty. In addition to the principal Agreement, there are three additional protocols which constitute an integral part of AFTA. The three protocols are Protocol on Trade in Goods, Protocol on Trade in Services, and Protocol on Rules and Procedures on the Settlement of Disputes. Article 27 of the AFTA Protocol on Rules and Procedures on the Settlement of Disputes provides for Parties to this Agreement to use arbitration to resolve disputes between them. With the New York Convention focusing primarily on the enforcement of ‘foreign’ arbitral awards in the legal systems of parties to that Convention, it is possible that synergies and complementary will emerge in the use of arbitration during the implementation of AFTA and the New York Convention for State parties that are signatories to both treaties. The New York Convention is not yet applicable to Sierra Leone but AFTA is and so any such synergies or complementary will not be of use to Sierra Leone at least for now.

In April 2017, Michael Imran Kanu, Esq., now Sierra Leone’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, argued that “…[Sierra Leone’s] failure to ratify the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards” is one of the apparent lacunas in the country’s commercial law justice and the use of arbitration as a tool to protect foreign investors and promote foreign direct investments in Sierra Leone.

When the New York Convention was negotiated, Sierra Leone was not a State with capacity to conclude treaties in its own name. Since independence, it was only on 9 November 2018 that the Parliament of Sierra Leone approved a Government motion authorising the Government of Sierra Leone to join and become a State party to the New York Convention. Such domestic approval or ratification does not mean Sierra Leone is now a State party to this Convention. In fact, Sierra Leone is on record as having not ratified or acceded to this Convention. This is because Sierra Leone is yet to complete the required public international law steps to become a State party to this Convention.

Article IX of the New York Convention: its meaning and effects

December 31, 1958 was the last date that the New York Convention was opened for signature. For a treaty that is already in force (like the New York Convention), any State that wants to become a party must accede to the treaty, if accession is provided for in the treaty. Indeed, Article IX provides for accession to the New York Convention for those States that are not already members by depositing an instrument of accession with the Secretary-General of the United Nations. So, the preliminary steps of negotiating and signing a treaty usually at a diplomatic conference do not automatically indicate that a State has become a party to a treaty. According to Article 11 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaty of 1969, among the other steps to take after signing a treaty, includes the exchanging or depositing of instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval or accession.

Academics have argued that signature and ratification are the two traditional and most frequently used means of expressing consent to a treaty. Whether a treaty is signed during a diplomatic conference or at a later state, it will require ratification – that is after a State has completed its domestic constitutional procedures of approving a treaty, it must deposit its instrument of ratification, acceptance or approval or instrument of accession with the treaty depositary.

Accession is a crucial procedure in public international law. This is the procedure to follow by a State which did not participate in the negotiations of a treaty but that it now wants to become a party to the treaty. The treaty must provide for accession. Part of the procedure to accede to a treaty involves the requirement to communicate accession by depositing an instrument or certificate of accession with the appropriate treaty depositary. The requirement to deposit an instrument of accession is not merely an administrative step but a legal requirement which conclusively establishes on the international plane a State’s consent to be bound by a treaty.

Peter Malanczuk explains that “Strictly speaking, ratification occurs only when instruments of ratification … are deposited with the depositary.” This is especially the case for multilateral treaties which often provide “that instruments of ratification shall be deposited with a state or international organization which is appointed by the treaty to act as the depositary.” This principle is further supported in Article 14(1) of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties 1969 that “…the consent of a State to be bound by a treaty is expressed by ratification”. This subsection also provides for different scenarios when ratification will be necessary. Ratification will be necessary if the treaty expressly provides for that; or the State parties agreed that ratification will be required; or that the representatives of the States had signed the treaty and make its coming into force subject to ratification. In these circumstances, it has been explained that according to “[t]he the rules of deposit of instruments of ratification (or acceptance or approval)…unless the treaty provides otherwise, accession has the same effect as ratification.”

In his article, Osman Jalloh writes ‘On 9th November 2018 the Fifth Parliament of the 2nd Republic of Sierra Leone ratified the “New York Convention” paving the way for Sierra Leone to become the 160thmember and the 36th African Country to ratify the Convention. The Convention would come into force in Sierra Leone 90 days after the deposition of the instrument of ratification.…’ Jalloh rightly uses the modal verb ‘would’ to indicate a future possibility of the New Work Convention entering into force in Sierra Leone. As at the date of writing this analysis, the New York Convention has not entered into force in Sierra Leone.

The ‘fundamental obligation’

Article III of the New York Convention has been described as the basic or fundamental obligation of State Parties to the Convention. It requires domestic courts of the forum State when considering an application for recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards to do so in accordance with its “rules of procedure”. This means the New York Convention is a non-self-executing treaty. Article III is quite important in aiding our understanding and appreciation of whether or not Sierra Leone has actually assumed this basic obligation under the Convention.

When Parliament approved on 9 November 2018 the Government’s motion for Sierra Leone to accede to the New York Convention, that was to comply with the Constitution of Sierra Leone Act, No. 6 of 1991, Section 40(4)(d) and paragraph (ii) of the proviso to this section. Sierra Leone does not have extant “rules of procedure” for the recognition and enforcement of foreign arbitral awards. If it had, there would have been no need for Parliament to ratify the New York Convention authorising the Government to accede to the New York Convention. For this reason, an Act of Parliament will be required to incorporate or domesticate the provisions of the New York Convention in Sierra Leone’s legal system after accession. Accordingly, the parliamentary approval of 9 November 2018 was merely an approval of the Government’s intention to accede to the New York Convention. Until that happens the New York Convention remains a distant international treaty that has no legal effect and cannot be enforced in Sierra Leone or against any Sierra Leonean interests.

The effect of the parliamentary approval of 9 November 2018

By Article X(1) of this Convention, a State may at the time of signature, ratification or accession declare that the Convention applies to all or any part of its territory. Once such declaration has been made, then 90 days after the Secretary-General of the United Nations has been notified of that State’s ratification and declaration, the Convention will enter into force.

This is a crucial legal requirement which means that since 9 November 2018 when our Parliament gave the Government the authorisation to accede to the New York Convention, the Government of Sierra Leone is yet to make the declaration that the New York Convention will apply to any specific part or all of the territory of Sierra Leone. As such, for the purposes of Article X(2) of the New York Convention, Sierra Leone has not yet ratified the Convention nor has the Convention entered into force 90 days after the parliamentary approval of 9 November 2018.

Conclusion

Until Sierra Leone deposits its instrument or certificate of accession to the New York Convention with the UN Secretary-General, the maxim res inter alios acta, aliis nec nocet nec prodest, which loosely translates as treaties cannot create rights or obligations for a third party without its consent, will continue to apply viz-a-viz the New York Convention in Sierra Leone. International caselaw is also consistent with this principle, that is “a treaty only creates law as between the States which are parties to it.” The New York Convention therefore remains a non-binding treaty in Sierra Leone as a third party or a non-State party to this treaty.

That being said, Sierra Leone may be bound by the New York Convention if it performs the obligations under this treaty. This may happen if Sierra Leone makes a successful claim under the New York Convention, then it will be estopped from saying it has not yet ratified the Convention. Apart from this scenario, it remains the position that the New York Convention will not apply to Sierra Leone.

If or when the New York Convention becomes applicable in Sierra Leone, a new legal framework would be needed. According to Michael Imran Kanu, this is to address the inadequacy and demonstrable restrictive nature of the Arbitration Act, Cap 25 of the Laws of Sierra Leone 1960.

Bibliography:

Books and Articles

1. Anthony Aust, Modern Treaty Law and Practice, 3rd Edition, Cambridge University Press, 2013).

2. Antonio Cassese, International Law (2nd Edition, Oxford University Press, 2005).

3. A. Jason Mirabito, The United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards: the first four years, (1975) Volume 5, Georgia Journal of International and Comparative Law, pages 471 – 501.

4. Leonard V. Quigley, Accession by the United States to the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (1961), Volume 70 Issue 7 Yale Law Journal, Article 2, pages 1049 – 1082.

5. Michael Imran Kanu, Charting a New Path to Commercial Arbitration: Sierra Leone to Accede to the New York Convention, Kluwer Arbitration Blog.

6. Osman Jalloh, The Implications of the Ratification of the New York Convention for Commercial Arbitration in Sierra Leone (Unpublished).

7. Peter Malanczuk, Akehurst’s Modern Introduction to International Law (7th Revised Edition, Taylor & Francis, 2002).

Cases, Treaties and websites

8. Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area of 2018

9. Certain German Interests in Polish Upper Silesia (Merits) [PCIJ] Judgment of 25 May 1926

10. Convention on the Law of Treaties Between States and International Organizations or Between International Organizations of 1986

11. Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of 1969

12. https://unfccc.int/process/the-paris-agreement/status-of-ratification (last accessed 1 April 2019)

13. https://uncitral.un.org/sites/uncitral.un.org/files/overview-status-table.pdf (last accessed 1 April 2019)