PV Staff

Sanj Srikanthan (pictured) is the CEO of ShelterBox, a charity that works globally in countries hit by disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and similar tragedies.

Sri says such disasters are a combination of several factors including human factors.

In an open letter to the media, Sri appealed to journalists to stop calling such occurences "natural disasters". He prefers to call them "disasters" only.

