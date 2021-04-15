ShelterBox Canada at Atlantic Rotaract Conference April 24

We are so grateful to have the support of so many incredible Rotaract Clubs! This month we have had the opportunity to meet with clubs virtually across Canada. Our Executive Director, Stephanie Christensen, will be speaking at the Atlantic Rotaract Conference on April 24th about the importance of shelter to community recovery after disaster.

We want to thank Rotaract Clubs in Atlantic Canada and with Woodstock Rotaract who will be donating the proceeds from their conference to provide emergency shelter to families after disaster. THANK YOU!

Learn more about the conference: https://lnkd.in/eNrAWS9