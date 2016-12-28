SFU Chancellor among Canada’s most powerful women

SFU Chancellor Anne Giardini has been named one of 2016’s top 100 most powerful women in Canada by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN).

She was recognized on the list as an RBC Champion for making a distinct and describable difference to the advancement of women in the Canadian workplace.

This is the second time in three years that Giardini has made WXN’s top 100 list.

In 2014, she was named to the list’s Scotiabank Corporate Executives category for her work as president of Weyerhaeuser Company Limited, the Canadian subsidiary of one of the world’s leading forest products companies.

“As an active supporter and advocate of women in the workplace, I’m extremely honoured and humbled to be included with a number of wonderful women doing remarkable work across Canada,” says Giardini, who graduated from SFU in 1980 with a BA.

“There is no doubt that workplaces that include a range of voices have a competitive advantage. The rewards of encouraging women are financial, but also include a stronger and more sustainable culture, one that is based on merit, flexibility and diversity.”

A long-time executive, lawyer, corporate director and author, Giardini is an acknowledged national leader.

As chancellor, she sits on SFU’s board of governors, and is currently a volunteer WWF-Canada board member and senior vice-chair of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. In January 2017, she begins a three-year appointment as a TransLink board member.

Prior her installation as chancellor in 2014, Giardini served five years on SFU’s board. As well, she has served on various boards within Canada’s resource industry and literary community.

WXN is a Canadian organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of women in management, executive, professional and board roles.

Source: SFU News