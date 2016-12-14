Seoul: Ambassador Golley receives Korean construction experts

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley recently received a delegation from Samoo Architects and Engineers, a Korean Construction Consultancy Firm, who have been acting as the Korean consultants to the Freetown City Council regarding the construction of the proposed Korean funded new Freetown City Council complex.

The fifteen floor building complex to be constructed (photo) was secured by a $54million concessionary loan facility from Korea Eximbank in December 2013 and would comprise an auditorium, car parking facilities together with office and residential units.

The leader of the delegation, Mr. Gie-Won Shon, at the meeting, which was also attended by the Minister Plenipotentiary and Head of Chancery at the Sierra Leone Mission in Seoul Mr. JTA Sawi, briefed Ambassador Golley on the recent bidding process, conducted in Freetown in October 2016 for the Korean contractor for the project and informed him that Namhung Construction Company based in Busan, Korea, had emerged as the successful bidder for the building contract.

Mr. Shon also informed the Ambassador that the next main stage of the construction process, was to be the formal handover of the building site in Freetown to Namhung Construction, and the turning of the soil ceremony which had been earmarked for Wednesday 14th December 2016.

Mr. Shon additionally expressed his gratitude to the Ambassador for all the assistance accorded to him and Samoo Architects and Engineers by the Sierra Leone mission in Seoul, and assured him of their continued commitment and dedication to the Project until its successful conclusion.

His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Golley, thanking the delegation for their visit and briefing, indicated that the project was a clear manifestation of the commitment of the Government of Sierra Leone headed by His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma to the national development aspirations of the people of Sierra Leone.

He added that the building, when completed, would also be a lasting symbol depicting the excellent bilateral relationship and goodwill between the governments and peoples of the republics of Sierra Leone and Korea. Finally he assured the delegation of the government’s unwavering support throughout the construction of the Project.

Source: Sierra Leone embassy, Seoul, Korea.