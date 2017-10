Sierra Leone’s current Foreign Minister Samura Kamara (photo) has been selected as the ruling party in Sierra Leone, the All Peoples Congress as flag bearer or presidential candidate for the next election in March 2018. He is an economist.

His running mate will be Honourable Chernor Bah (popularly known as Chericoco) who is Deputy Speaker in the current parliament. Bah is a lawyer.

Details later.

Chericoco