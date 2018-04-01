Run-off election: Sierra Leone goes offline

By Our Correspondent

Sierra Leoneans went to the polls on Saturday once again to determine who should be the next president of this troubled country.

The voting went on largely in a peaceful atmosphere just like in the first round on March 7 which failed to determine a winner. None of the leading contenders could get the 55 percent of the votes required by the country’s electoral laws.

But as the votes were being counted Saturday in the various polling stations and numbers were being texted by party agents of the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and the opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) to their party headquarters in Freetown, the phones and computers suddenly went offline.

Momoh Konte (photo), the head of the country’s national communications outfit (NATCOM), who is a leading ruling party official, is yet to come out with an explanation for this strange incident, something that has never happened in the country before. Especially at this crucial moment of counting of votes to determine the next head of state and government.

Earlier on Saturday, the opposition SLPP said at a press conference that they their polling agents in several polling stations were being harassed and intimidated by army and police personnel in many parts of the country.

Stay tuned for further developments.