Following the success of their first joint garage sale, The Rotary Club of Hornsby District and the Rotary Club of Berowra are holding their second Bric-a-Brac Bonanza on Saturday, 19 June at 2/12 Yatala Road, Mount Ku-Ring-Gai, NSW.

The garage sale will be open from 9 am to 2 pm. The community has kindly donated a variety of goods such as books, furniture, electronic equipment, etc. The ever growing list of items donated can be viewed here: charitybonanza.org. Keep checking to see the latest items added!

We offer convenient contactless transactions as well as cash. We invite you to join our two clubs to raise funds for charity, network, and meet neighbours and community members. There is something for everyone! If you would like to learn more about or donate some items, please email bonanza@hornsbydistrictrotary.org. #CharityBonanza #GarageSale #Fundraiser #Books #BricaBrac #serviceaboveself