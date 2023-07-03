African News

Nigeria rejects EU claim

4 minutes ago | 0 views

PV Staff

The new government Nigeria led by veteran politician Bola Tinubu has rejected a claim by an EU Observer mission that the country’s February-March elections had credibility and transparency issues.

A spokesman for the Nigerian government angrily trashed the accusations which were contained in a report issued recently. He challenged the observer mission to provide evidence according to Premium Times, a leading Nigerian newspaper.

Bola’s opponents in the elections taken him to court and the matter is still in court.

The EU report was issued on June 27 in Abuja. It expressed concern about the transparency of the elections and made recommendations.

