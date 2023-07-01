JFK offers advice to APC

PV Staff

A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the main opposition party the All People’s Congress Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara (photo) has advised his party to go to court if they reject the election results announced by Mohamed Konneh the Commissioner of the Elections Commission of Sierra Leone.

Kamara says that is what the Constitution of Sierra Leone states. The leader of the ECOWAS observer mission to the elections Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas also advised the courts as a means of recourse for anyone that rejects the election results.

Meanwhile the APC has totally rejected results even those from those from the Sierra Leone People’s Party, the ruling party’s strongholds. Here is the APC’s statement issued over the weekend and signed by its Secretary- General Lansana Dumbuya:

The Position of the All People’s Congress (APC) Concerning the Results of the June 24th, 2023, Multi-tier Elections and a Call for Support to Defend Democracy and Sustain Sierra Leone’s Peace & Security

The All Peoples Congress (APC) hereby extend our sincere gratitude to you all, who on the 24th of June 2023, voted and vigilantly worked on protecting your votes. It was very touching to see crowds waiting to vote as early as 6:00am. It clearly demonstrates your resolve and commitment to vote for the change you so urgently need. Those of you who took a stance against manipulation and cheating during polling to ensure that your votes are counted, did not do so just because of the love of party or candidate. It is a testament to our collective commitment to defend democracy and freedom against a tyrannical onslaught by the Maada Bio SLPP Government.

The APC would also like to seize this opportunity to thank all the local and international elections observers, for their courage, patience and hard work during the weeks leading to the elections, on the elections day and the counting period. Your commitment to democracy and good governance was noticed, and Sierra Leoneans are thankful!

Further, the APC extend our heartfelt sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones, properties and livelihoods; who have been displaced, terrorised and forced to live in constant fear. To date, there has been no responsible attempt to neither stop this organised violence against APC supporters, nor bring the perpetrators to justice. Your sufferings and pains are felt at the highest levels of the party and we will never rest until we seek justice for you!

You must have noticed that the All Peoples Congress (APC) went silent after Mr. Konneh illegally announced Mr. Bio as the winner of the presidential election. We went silent because we wanted to reflect on the evil and the outright disrespect for the voices, wishes and aspiration of the people of Sierra Leone by Mr. Mohamed Konneh, the Chief Electoral Commissioner. This has been done in cahoots with his Sierra Leone People’s Party and their leader Mr. Julius Maada Bio. These people worked for the last five years, along officials in the military, the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), the Office of National Security (ONS), and the Judiciary to undermine democracy, human rights and the rule of law in our beloved country. What culminated in the rogue announcement of fraudulent election results on June 25 was not just a naked theft of the votes of the suffering masses who needed change, it represents the biggest threat to our democracy, unity and survival as a nation. The gangster nature of their enterprise and the proclivity for violence is not a one-off activity but a calculated strategy of a complete state capture by an ethno-centric cabal who wish to impose a totalitarian system legitimised by shambolic democratic exercises.

This is not a battle for the APC alone or its leaders. Like all totalitarian systems, the gradual takeover of power and elite capture of all state institutions including parliament, judiciary, the security establishment, diplomatic and civil service, human right institutions and civil society, often do not end with a desire to rig elections. The road to authoritarianism, as most of us have experienced in the last five years, and in the last week, is tainted by the brutal murder of innocent civilians, violent silencing of democratic opposition voices, a dangerous strategy of divide and rule through the weaponisation of tribalism and elimination of rational civic dialogue.

Therefore, the stance of the APC in the last few days should not be mistaken as an acceptance of this obnoxious announcement of illegal electoral result, but was an opportunity to document evidence and avoid falling into a mindless trap of violence that had been planned by this monstrous regime. They have not only tried to steal the presidential election, but also are working assiduously to give the SLPP a 2/3 majority in parliament, and take a comfortable lead in local councils across the country. To carry out this broad daylight robbery in a modern 21st Century world, is not only shocking but goes to validate our concerns and agitations since 2018. The position which we have strenuously attempted to put across locally and international is that this regime lacks the moral compass to work within the bounds of civility and the rule of law; that Bio and his PAOPA henchmen have no respect for human rights and democratic principles.

We are resolved to reject outrightly the results produced by the ECSL. For the last years, we decided to absorb the pain and untold suffering that the SLPP subjected the APC to, we decided in the interest of our people to allow peace and stability to reign. However, we can no longer tolerant injustice, tyranny and usurpation of power in Sierra Leone. This is what dictatorship looks like and that is why as a party, we owe it to the people of Sierra Leone to stand up for democracy, justice and unity.

In light of the aforementioned circumstances and following extensive internal consultations, the APC has reached a definitive position regarding the actions of the ECSL and Mr. Bio and his instrumentalised security and justice sectors. Our conclusions are as follows:

1. The APC unequivocally rejects the announced results of the recently concluded multi-tier elections in Sierra Leone, given the glaring irregularities and violations of established electoral procedures.

2. The APC declares its non-participation in any level of governance, including the legislature and local councils, as the results have already been tampered with to give the SLPP an unjust majority at all levels.

3. We demand the resignation of Mr. Mohamed Konneh and all the other commissioners of the ECSL based on demonstrated bias and failure to conduct their duties impartially.

4. We insist on a rerun of the elections within six months to be overseen by credible individuals and institutions who will ensure a fair and transparent process.

5. We demand the resignation of the following: Fayia Sellu, the Inspector-General of Police; Major General Patrick Lavahun, the Chief of Defence Staff; Abdulai Caulker, the National Security Coordinator; Francis Langumba Keili, the Chief of Staff of the Office of the ONS; and Desmond Babatunde Edwards, the Chief Justice. These individuals have shown a clear disregard for their constitutional duties and have instead aligned themselves with the undemocratic aspirations of Julius Maada Bio.

6. We will engage our international development partners to advocate for the imposition of travel bans on key individuals who have played instrumental roles in stealing the mandate of the Sierra Leonean people. In addition to those listed in point 5, we urge the inclusion of the illegitimate President, Julius Maada Bio; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, David Francis, the Chief Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa; the Deputy Minister of Justice, Umaru Napoleon Koroma; the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, David Moinina Sengeh; the Press Secretary Keketoma Sandi; the Minister of Information, Mohamed Rahman Swarray; the Minister of Internal Affairs, David Panda Noah and his deputy Lahai Lawrence Leema, the First Lady Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, the Deputy Speaker Sengepoh Solomon Thomas and Dr. Prince Alex Harding.

We call on all well-meaning Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad to play their part in resisting tyranny and fight for the restoration of democracy, civility and good governance in Sierra Leone.

Long live the APC!

Long Live the Republic of Sierra Leone!

Lansana Dumbuya

National Secretary General - All Peoples Congress