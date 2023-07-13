Prominent entrepreneurs of Toronto

Contributed

There are several prominent entrepreneurs from Toronto, Canada, who have achieved significant success in various industries. Here are a few examples:

Elon Musk: Although born in South Africa, Elon Musk spent a portion of his early life in Toronto. He is the founder and CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Musk is known for his pioneering work in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and space exploration.

Daniel Ek: Daniel Ek is a Swedish entrepreneur and the co-founder of Spotify, the popular music streaming platform. While not originally from Toronto, Ek moved to the city during his teenage years and attended the University of Toronto.

Tobias Lütke: Tobias Lütke is a German-born entrepreneur who is the co-founder and CEO of Shopify, a leading e-commerce platform. Lütke moved to Canada and settled in Ottawa before expanding the company to Toronto, where Shopify’s headquarters are now located.

Michele Romanow: Michele Romanow is a Canadian entrepreneur and television personality. She is the co-founder of Clearbanc, a financial technology company that provides growth capital to entrepreneurs. Romanow has also appeared as a judge on the television show "Dragons’ Den" and was a panelist on the "Shark Tank" spin-off "Next Gen Den."

John Ruffolo: John Ruffolo is a Canadian venture capitalist and the former CEO of OMERS Ventures. He has played a significant role in the Canadian tech startup scene, helping companies secure funding and grow. Ruffolo has been involved with numerous successful ventures and has made significant contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Toronto.