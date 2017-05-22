Prince Thorpe: The man to trust for Freetown City Council

Contributed

By Chris Hagib, Freetown.

As the saying goes, from a wise man: "Men of Genius are admired,Men of Wealth are envied, Men of Power are feared, but only men of character /integrity are trusted."

What does that mean?

People of genius minds like Albert Einstein and Marie Claire are admired or held in high esteem, for both their abilities as scientists ad well as what they both achieved.

People of wealth, like Bill Gates or Oprah Winfrey are envied or looked at with covetous desire for both what they have already earned, as well as what they will likely earn in the future.

People of power,like Ivan the Terrible or Ranavalona were feared or seen through terror filled eyes because of what they have done in the past ,or what ( If they were alive today ) they might do in the future.

People of character /integrity, the quote remind us , are the only ones of the bunch that are trusted.

Even though the four categories listed in the quote are not always mutually exclusive,

most often they do.

Ambassador Prince Harold Thorpeis a man to be trusted for for Freetown City Council as Mayor under the APC ticket as he proves over time to be a man of true character.

Since he declared his intention for the Mayoral symbol a few months back ,lots of party surrogates ( Stakeholders) have been inspiring him to stay positive and focus on his goals to become the next mayor because of the reality that his character and strong moral principles would ensure that Freetown becomes a better place is unquestionable.

As his true leadership traits are showing up every moment, many people across Freetown are calling on the partly leadership to give them*Ambassador Prince Harold Thorpe in order to redeem the city from where it is right now.

Most importantly, Ambassador Prince Harold Thorpe stands to be the most competent and qualified to gain the Mayoral symbol.

His vast experience in Project management, governance, commerce and international relations prepared him well enough to liberate Freetown.

Ambassador Prince Harold Thorpe is a gentleman of complete integrity, a man that’s willing and ready to uphold territorial and national integrity.