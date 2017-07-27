Prince Harold Thorpe, next Freetown mayor

Contributed

Consider the following reasons why Ambassador Prince Harold Thorpe is said to be the most outstanding and fittest choice to serve in the position of a mayor in Freetown City Council Via 2018 elections.

He is very passionate and committed to leading a diverse group of capable people who will connect with freetown to build stronger relationships with our local community groups, businesses and neighbouring councils.

He is a man that believes that , council decisions should take into account their impact on the economy, environmental protection,education, youth empowerment and social impact on residents.

He has a strong background of operating several small businesses for more than 8 years in the business and project field.

He possess good financial acumen and understand accountability in fiscal and monetary decisions.

He is an all-round thinker and communicator and can make informed decisions at all time in every situation.

Points to Note

The future is not somewhere we are going but something we are creating".

For the next four years Ambassador Prince Harold Thorpe will work hard to ensure our council’s fiscal and monetary policy doesn’t continue to be dictated by political convenience.

It is imperative that our financial foundation is based on informed decisions that are committed to developing a strong and diverse economy.

Enough of the talkfests; businesses and residents need action.

There are many issues that have yet to be acted on such as the foreshores devel- opment, an entertainment / arts centre, city centre parking, youth recreation facilities and addressing the youths enemployment in the city.

It is time to make the right decisions at the right Time.

All of these projects need to be planned and budgeted for through a well informed leader like *Prince Harold Thorpe*

There is much that can be improved without destroying the natural beauty of our foreshores and recreation areas.

All we need to do for that to happen is by choosing *Ambassador Prince Harold Thorpe* to become the next mayor of Freetown.

Better is always possible at Freetown City Council with Prince Harold Thorpe.