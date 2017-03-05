World News

Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement on the death of Haiti’s Rene Preval

5 March 2017 at 10:30 | 407 views

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the death of René Préval, former President of Haiti.

Ottawa, Ontario

March 4, 2017

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Saturday March 4, 2017, issued the following statement on the death of René Préval, former President of Haiti:

“It is with sadness that I learned of the death of René Préval, a two-term president of Haiti.

“Mr. Préval was first elected as President in 1996. He left office in 2001, becoming Haiti’s first elected president to serve a full term, before returning to the presidency for another full term in 2006.

“Canada will remember his commitment to democracy as we continue to support Haiti’s development, and work with the Haitian people to address the economic and humanitarian challenges facing their country.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our condolences to Mr. Préval’s family and friends, and to the Haitian people.”

Photo: The late Rene Preval.

More World News

$10,000 needed to bury Comrade Joseph Sherman

$10,000 needed to bury Comrade Joseph Sherman

Commentary By Sanpha Sesay, APC-Texas PRO. The late Joseph Seidu Sherman’s body is still at a mortuary in Washington DC waiting for burial. Who (...)

World News | 5 days ago | 705 views

Musician of the Week: Ahmed Janka Nabay

Musician of the Week: Ahmed Janka Nabay

Ahmed Janka Nabay is the undisputed king of the bubu music of northern Sierra Leone, a frantically-paced electronic dance music with ancient, magical (...)

World News | 6 days ago | 571 views

Comments