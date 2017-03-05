Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement on the death of Haiti’s Rene Preval

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the death of René Préval, former President of Haiti.

Ottawa, Ontario

March 4, 2017

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Saturday March 4, 2017, issued the following statement on the death of René Préval, former President of Haiti:

“It is with sadness that I learned of the death of René Préval, a two-term president of Haiti.

“Mr. Préval was first elected as President in 1996. He left office in 2001, becoming Haiti’s first elected president to serve a full term, before returning to the presidency for another full term in 2006.

“Canada will remember his commitment to democracy as we continue to support Haiti’s development, and work with the Haitian people to address the economic and humanitarian challenges facing their country.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our condolences to Mr. Préval’s family and friends, and to the Haitian people.”

Photo: The late Rene Preval.