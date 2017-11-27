Prime Minister of Canada denounces migrant slave trade in Libya

November 26, 2017

Ottawa, Ontario

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Sunday issued the following statement on the migrant slave trade in Libya:

“Canada condemns the migrant slave trade taking place in Libya. The targeting of desperate migrants from Africa – vulnerable children, women, and men struggling to find a home and a place of rest – is abhorrent and despicable.

“Canada will not stay silent in the face of such inhumane atrocities. While it is clear that the Libyan Government is investigating this horrific injustice, and humanitarian organizations have launched efforts to help the victims, more must be done to address the situation.

“We again call on all United Nations member states to implement and respect the Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking, Especially Women and Children. We must work together to recognize and protect the human rights and dignity of all people.

“The international community must take action to end the exploitation and trafficking of innocent people. Canada will continue its work to eradicate human trafficking and support all international efforts to bring those who prey on vulnerable people to justice.”

