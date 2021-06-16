President Talk and Do

By Gibril Koroma, Publisher, Toronto, Canada

When President Julius Maada Bio was campaigning for the presidency a few years back, he told the nation that he will do whatever he said if voted into office. Many people thought he was joking or he was just speaking like the usual Sierra Leonean politicians who normally sell lies and fantasies.

But the average Sierra Leonean began to take the man seriously when, as soon as he became president in April 2018, he set in motion the main pillar of his party’s manifesto, which is Free and Quality Education. Today more and more children are in school, free of charge, with the bill paid by the state.

One by one the items on the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) manifesto are being implemented right before the eyes of usually skeptical and cynical Sierra Leoneans reduced to hopelessness by former bad and useless leaders.

President Bio once said he will bring back the former glory of Sierra Leone soccer. Again Sierra Leoneans saw it happen yesterday in neighbouring Guinea right on the television screen. The Guinean sports officials did not allow them and even their own citizens to watch the match inside the General Lansana Conte stadium.

Despite the challenges they faced in Conakry ( the Guineans disqualified 5 Leone Stars for Covid-19 a few minutes before the start of the game the previous day (14th) after clearing them a few days earlier and other issues), our national team beat the Squirrels of Benin with a lone but very important goal that has taken them to the African Nations Cup tournament in Cameroun in January next year.

After the final whistle, Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, erupted in celebration. So did Makeni in the north and other towns all over the country. Even smaller Bamoi Luma, home of the national goalkeeper went crazy with joy.

For once politics and political hatred were forgotten and Sierra Leoneans celebrated together. In the middle of it all was the man that inspired the players, president Talk and Do Julius Maada Bio who was so emotionally charged that he immediately addressed Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad in Krio, the country’s most widely spoken language in the video clip below sent out by his official media team.

This is a man that does what he says.

This is a man Sierra Leoneans need at this moment in their history.