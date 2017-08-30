President Koroma consoles disappointed pilgrims

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Tuesday consoled hundreds of intending pilgrims who didn’t make this year’s journey to the Holy Land of Mecca and assured them that government would take appropriate action against anyone responsible for their misfortune.

Welcoming the intending pilgrims at State House, the president expressed total dismay over the unfortunate situation which, he said, has the tendency to reverse every gain and mar the good relationship that government has built with the Muslim community over the years. Even though he made reference to the scriptures which indicate that there is time for every purpose yet, the president emphasized his readiness to bring to book culprits of the Hajj saga.

Despite the immediate action that has already been taken against some government officials, the fountain of honour expressed satisfaction over the Anti-Corruption Commission’s interest in the matter, saying that the Commission is open to receive any relevant information regarding the 2017 Hajj program. "We are taking this action because what happened to you was not right and you do not deserve it," he lamented.

While consoling the people to remain calm as investigation is ongoing, the president however reminded the anxious congregation about government’s past efforts to protect the Muslim community regarding the performance of their annual pilgrimage to Mecca. President Koroma pointed out that the APC led-government since assuming power in 2007 has made an unprecedented contribution towards the fulfilment of the fifth pillar of Islam by intending pilgrims regardless of political affiliation. He reiterated government’s determination to rectify the mistakes that plagued this year’s Hajj preparation in a manner that will never be repeated. He entreated all to remain calm and have trust that for as long as the APC continues to be in power, they will surely perform their Hajj in subsequent years.

State House Communications Unit