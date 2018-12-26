President Julius Maada Bio gives a Christmas treat

; His Excellency President Julius Bio has treated to a Christmas gig and dined with 800 disadvantaged kids from various communities across Freetown during a modest three-hour programme organised at State House.

In his usually very calm and humble disposition the President said he was pleased to have the kids celebrate the festive period with him. He said he had always had special value for kids and that was why he chose human capital development as his government’s top most priority to help educate every Sierra Leonean child.

He commended the parents and teachers for supporting the free quality education offered by his government, noting that if that flagship programme were to succeed it would need the collective effort of everyone. He emphasised that the free education programme was meant to improve and enhance the capacity of every Sierra Leone child.

He recognised and celebrate the role of teachers, adding that they were very important people who would carry out a very difficult but noble job that no amount of money could adequate pay for. He said all those in government were products of teachers and added that his determination was to make every Sierra Leonean kid a better one capable of achieving their true potentials.

“Christmas is a moment of joy and I thought I should share it with you to show that we care for you all. As a government, we attach a lot of importance to you and it is our duty to make you the best kids on earth,” he told the kids.

“Today you are pupils and tomorrow you can be anyone of us here with education. So, I challenge you to be good children. The moment shared with you today is the greatest pleasure for me. I thank you all for coming,” he concluded.

Source: State House, Freetown