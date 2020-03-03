President Julius Maada Bio conducts assessment tour at 34 military hospital

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has visited the Infectious Disease Prevention Centre at 34 Military Hospital at Wilberforce Barracks (photo) in Freetown to assess the country’s level of preparedness to face any Coronavirus outbreak.

Commander, Medical Service at the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces, Stephen Sevalie, said that they had increased their level of preparedness and were doing their best to tackle any possible outbreak. He also confirmed that they had the capability to get timely mobile deployments.

Briefly, President Bio said: “I want to thank you very much for the good work you are doing here. I wanted to come here myself and assess our state of readiness”.

As part of his assessment tour, the President and key government functionaries will later depart to Lungi Community in Port Loko on a conducted tour of the Lungi International Airport Infectious Disease Prevention points, the Airport Hotel and the

Harmony Guest House.

President Bio and entourage at 34 Military hopital. Health Minister Dr. Alpha Wurie is on the left, in white.

State House Media and Communications Unit