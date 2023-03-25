President Joe Biden of USA visits Canada

American President Joe Biden was in Ottawa, Canada yesterday and met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his government and members of the Canadian Parliament.

In her remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said when Canada and the United States work together as neighbours, as allies, and as friends there is nothing they cannot do.

She added that it was wonderful to have President Biden in Ottawa to talk about how both countries could build a better future for Canadians and Americans.