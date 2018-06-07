President Bio to lead major reform effort at UN

Contributed

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, (MFAIC) Dr. Alie Sanjan Kabba, has disclosed that H.E. President Julius Maada Bio (photo) will soon be heading for New York not just as Head of State and leader of the Sierra Leonean delegation but also as the distinguished Chairman of the C-10.

The C-10 is the umbrella body that was put in place by the African Union (AU) to advocate for Africa and work for reforms in a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) setting that is overwhelmingly controlled by “permanent Security Council members” none of which are from Africa.

Speaking earlier this morning (06/06/2018) on Radio Democracy 98.1, the Foreign Affairs Minister also reiterated his resolve to restructure the ministry and make it more responsive to the needs of our country and more in tune to the evolving demands and pressures of the modern international community.

In this regard he spoke about the need of developing a crop of young talented Sierra Leoneans who would be professionally equipped to serve as the core work force in our diplomatic service on a sustainable basis.

The minister emphasised that it is essential for diplomats to know the priorities of our country and to fully understand the issues around the norms and conventions of international diplomacy.

As a practical dimension to his pronouncements Dr. Alie Kabba stated that his ministry is working to establish a Foreign Service Academy which will serve as a capacity building unit that would produce competent and efficient diplomats who would be adequately equipped to professionally represent Sierra Leone on the international stage.

In the hour long interactive interview session during which the public called in to the station to ask questions and express their views on issues, Dr. Kabba also emphasised the need to positively sell the country to the world and attract the serious interest of investors and major development partners from all over the globe in a bid to achieve the New Direction goal of making Sierra Leone “a better place” for everyone.

Dr Alie Kabba, Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister