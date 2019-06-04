President Bio to attend trade and investment conference and deliver lecture at Oxford University

President Julius Maada Bio will attend the UK-Sierra Leone Trade and Investment Conference in London scheduled for Thursday 6th June 2019. The conference will provide a platform for the Government of Sierra Leone to showcase the Trade and Investment Opportunities in Sierra Leone especially in the areas of Tourism, Energy, Mining, Infrastructure and Agriculture.

During the conference, delegates will have the opportunity to network with Ministers, Public Sector Officials, Representatives of the Private Sector and Businesses from Sierra Leone.

While in the United Kingdom, His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will also deliver a lecture at the Brasenose College, University of Oxford. The theme of the Lecture will be: "Beyond Mere Inspiration: Tackling the Challenges of Leadership in Sierra Leone". The lecture has been scheduled for Friday 7th June 2019. John Bowers, Rector at Brasenose College and Professor Wale Adebanwi, Director of the African Studies Centre will welcome His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio at the University of Oxford.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio will also engage in several meetings with British politicians. President Bio will depart Freetown today, Monday 3rd June 2019.

Source: State House