Salone News

President Bio speaks to BBC World Service in Washington DC

7 hours ago | 230 views

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has spoken to BBC World Service in Washington DC on Monday 11th March 2019 on his vision and the new Sierra Leone he is rebranding through human capital development.

Confident, passionate and hopeful, President Bio tells the world that Sierra Leone is rebranding from the past.

Please watch the full video of the interview of His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio on the BBC World Service News channel on Monday 11th March 2019 from their Washington Studio.

Credits: Government of Sierra Leone, BBC.

More Salone News

President Bio at Harvard University

President Bio at Harvard University

Address by His Excellency Julius Maada Bio at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government; Institute of Politics. Thursday, March 7, 2019.*_ Title: Toward a (...)

Salone News | 3 days ago | 755 views

World Bank recruits Sahr Jusu

World Bank recruits Sahr Jusu

Contributed The World Bank has appointed Sierra Leone’s dynamic and workaholic Financial Secretary, Mr. Sahr Lahai Jusu (photo), as a (...)

Salone News | 1 week ago | 2002 views

Comments