President Bio’s Christmas message to the people of Sierra Leone

Broadcast to the nation by His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, 23 December, 2020

Nearly eighteen years ago, Sierra Leoneans laid down arms and

embraced one another. Over the last eighteen years, we have

demonstrated through the power of reconciliation and goodwill

towards our fellow Sierra Leoneans that we can, together, rise

up again and rebuild our nation in peace; and together,

triumph over adversity, war, and disease.

It is with the favour and the mercies of God, and the power of

our will as a nation that we have come thus far. So in this

season of goodwill and peace, let us thank every Sierra

Leonean for his or her sacrifice and commitment to the

common purpose of keeping our nation safe and keeping one

another safe through even COVID-19.

Throughout this pandemic, my Government has provided

proactive leadership guided by data, science, and expert

advice. We have kept our country’s case fatality ratio way

under 4%. But COVID remains a clear and present danger.

Infections elsewhere in the world have peaked in the last

couple of weeks with news of a new strain of the virus that

spreads more rapidly and is highly infectious. There is a real

threat that the new strain may be imported into this country.

Government is concerned that there has been an upsurge in

the last few days in the numbers of people who are infected

with the Corona virus in Sierra Leone.

This upsurge coincides with increased volumes of airline

passengers arriving over the holiday period and especially with

some of those arriving passengers deliberately providing false

information on health locator forms. This makes it extremely

difficult for Surveillance teams to trace them and their contacts

when their PCR tests turn out to be positive.

There is also general and increasing indifference among the

general public to healthcare directives regarding the proper

wearing of face masks, the proper and frequent washing of

hands, and keeping appropriate social distances.

Government has decided on the following measures. As always,

our measures are well-considered to protect lives and support

livelihoods.

For now, there will be no curfew. That decision may be

reviewed regularly based on case numbers and how

effectively the public adheres to health directives from

NACOVERC.

Places of worship will remain open as long as congregants

adhere to all public health directives.

All arriving airline passengers must complete health

locator forms that must contain correct and verifiable

address, telephone, and other contact information. The

health locator forms and their passports will then be

retained by the Sierra Leone Immigration Department

until those passengers receive negative PCR tests. This

measure will ensure that NACOVERC’s surveillance and

contact tracing teams can easily locate every inbound

passenger and his/her contacts.

The Sierra Leone Immigration Department and law

enforcement agencies have been authorised to track down

all persons who deliberately make false declarations on

health locator and contact forms.

Over this festive season, be well, stay safe, and keep one

another safe. From my family to yours and to all my fellow

Sierra Leoneans, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.