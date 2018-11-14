President Bio attends Poppy Day ceremony

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has joined many others around the world to commemorate the centenary Poppy Day in honour of ex-servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty at an interfaith ceremony held at the Cenotaph, Secretariat Building, George Street in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Shortly after the religious service President Bio, who was accompanied by his elegant wife, Mrs Fatima Bio, laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in honour of his compatriots who lost their lives during the World Wars and those killed in action during the eleven years civil war in Sierra Leone (1991-2002) and most recently during the Ebola epidemic in 2014.

Also known as Remembrance Day, the Poppy Day, which week-long activity was launched by the President on October 25 this year at State House, is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth of Nations member states since the end of the First World War in 1918 to remember members of their armed forces who died in the line of duty. It is observed on 11 November each year in most Commonwealth countries.

Source: State House, Freetown