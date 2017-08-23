Press statement from APC National Secretariat, Freetown

Press statement from the APC.

As our country continues to mourn the loss of over 474 confirmed dead and an undisclosed number of our compatriots still buried under the ground, the APC has suspended all conventions and political activities until further notice. We count on our membership to show understanding and to fully support government’s recovery and rehabilitation efforts.

Long live Sierra Leone!

Long live the APC!

Signed:-

Ambassador Dr. Alhaji Osman Foday Yansaneh

National Secretary General, APC.