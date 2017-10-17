Salone News

Port Loko descendants to meet in Freetown

2 hours ago | 65 views

Press Release

Ministers of Government and Members of Parliament from Port Loko District. Paramount Chiefs, Heads of Departments and Agencies, Stakeholders and descendants of Port Loko District are invited to a general meeting at Catco International Hotel, at 137 Wilkinson Road, Freetown on Saturday October 28, 2017 at 2PM.

Very important issues affecting the unity and development of the District among other things will be discussed.

For more information, please contact Alhaji Issa Catco Sesay on 079 444777, or Hon. Alhaji Al Haji Serray Dumbuya on 076 807711.

Photo: Freetown Temne community leader Issa Catco Sesay

More Salone News

Port Loko descendants to meet in Freetown

Port Loko descendants to meet in Freetown

Press Release Ministers of Government and Members of Parliament from Port Loko District. Paramount Chiefs, Heads of Departments and Agencies, (...)

Salone News | 2 hours ago | 65 views

Samura Kamara is APC flagbearer for 2018

Samura Kamara is APC flagbearer for 2018

Sierra Leone’s current Foreign Minister Samura Kamara (photo) has been selected as the ruling party in Sierra Leone, the All Peoples Congress as flag (...)

Salone News | yesterday | 2548 views

Convention: JFK supporters storm Makeni

Convention: JFK supporters storm Makeni

By Our Correspondent Supporters of Attorney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara ( photo) stormed Makeni, the capital of the northern (...)

Salone News | 2 days ago | 1988 views

Comments