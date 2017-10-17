Port Loko descendants to meet in Freetown

Press Release

Ministers of Government and Members of Parliament from Port Loko District. Paramount Chiefs, Heads of Departments and Agencies, Stakeholders and descendants of Port Loko District are invited to a general meeting at Catco International Hotel, at 137 Wilkinson Road, Freetown on Saturday October 28, 2017 at 2PM.

Very important issues affecting the unity and development of the District among other things will be discussed.

For more information, please contact Alhaji Issa Catco Sesay on 079 444777, or Hon. Alhaji Al Haji Serray Dumbuya on 076 807711.

Photo: Freetown Temne community leader Issa Catco Sesay