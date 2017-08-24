Literary Zone

Poetry: What is the Word

18 seconds ago | 2273 views

What is the Word

By Samuel Beckett

for Joe Chaikin

folly -
folly for to -
for to -
what is the word -
folly from this -
all this -
folly from all this -
given -
folly given all this -
seeing -
folly seeing all this -
this -
what is the word -
this this -
this this here -
all this this here -
folly given all this -
seeing -
folly seeing all this this here -
for to -
what is the word -
see -
glimpse -
seem to glimpse -
need to seem to glimpse -
folly for to need to seem to glimpse -
what -
what is the word -
and where -
folly for to need to seem to glimpse what where -
where -
what is the word -
there -
over there -
away over there -
afar -
afar away over there -
afaint -
afaint afar away over there what -
what -
what is the word -
seeing all this -
all this this -
all this this here -
folly for to see what -
glimpse -
seem to glimpse -
need to seem to glimpse -
afaint afar away over there what -
folly for to need to seem to glimpse afaint afar away over there what -
what -
what is the word -

what is the word

[from: Grand Street, Vol. 9, No. 2, Winter 1990, pp.17-18, N.Y., ISSN 0734-5496]

More Literary Zone

Poetry: What is the Word

Poetry: What is the Word

What is the Word By Samuel Beckett for Joe Chaikin folly - folly for to - for to - what is the word - folly from this - all this - folly from all this - (...)

Literary Zone | 18 seconds ago | 2273 views

Poem: Pigdom

Poem: Pigdom

Pigdom By Gibril Gbanabome Koroma, Canada. Pigs eating shit Shit eating pigs Again! Pigs eating shit Shit eating pigs Klin klon klin Whores (...)

Literary Zone | 3 weeks ago | 766 views

Poetry: To Schizoid Man

Poetry: To Schizoid Man

To Schizoid Man By Fayia Sellu, California, USA. Pulsating the organs of Post-truth Either for battle or prattle Secreting oceans of prussic acid in (...)

Literary Zone | 2 months ago | 2357 views

Comments