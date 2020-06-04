Poetry: What is America?

Ibrahim Labor Fofana (photo) is the Managing Editor of The Voice newspaper in Freetown, a journalist with over 20 years’ experience. He also has several articles and columns to his credit. He worked in the Health sector in Sierra Leone with donors and NGOs and the United States with adults with developmental disabilities as well as those with behavioral health issues. He is a graduate with a Bachelor of Art with Honours degree from Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone and a Master of Science degree from Springfield College, Massachusetts

