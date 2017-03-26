Poetry: We Rise Again

We Rise Again

By Jacob Palmer, New Jersey, USA.

I saw the morning sun rising from its night-time slumber

Peeping through the mountain peaks and rolling hills

Slowly but steadily creeping up on a sleepy and weary nation

The cocks in the barnyard heralded the dawn of a new day

Cawing as loud as they can as they stirred up a tired people

grudgingly we all rise to start a new day

not knowing what the future would hold for me and them

We rise with hope but not with joy

We rise with the strength of our fathers and their fathers

We rise with courage to do the right thing

We rise as a nation exhausted but smiling

We begin this new day ambitious as ever

Never loosing hope for a better tomorrow

Our sweat will see us through this day

Our tears will make us stronger for tomorrow

We hustle and jostle for food on the table

We toil and labor as our fathers before us

We cried when we fail but tried again and failed

We smiled and danced when we made it at last

For the Gods are with us till we can dance no more

Yes we rise together as a nation with hope

We rise together with the morning dew

Caressing our weary but rested souls

We rise together we toil we cry

we smile and we dance together

We listened but cannot hear the beat of the drums

Yet we know that we have to dance

And we rise up again…just to dance!

© Jacob Bami Palmer

New Jersey, USA.