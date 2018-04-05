Poetry: We Have Come Home

We Have Come Home

By Lenrie Peters, Banjul, The Gambia.*

We have come home

From the bloodless wars

With sunken hearts

Our booths full of pride-

From the true massacre of the soul

When we have asked

‘What does it cost

To be loved and left alone’



We have come home

Bringing the pledge

Which is written in rainbow colours

Across the sky-for burial

But is not the time

To lay wreaths

For yesterday’s crimes,

Night threatens

Time dissolves

And there is no acquaintance

With tomorrow



The gurgling drums

Echo the stars

The forest howls

And between the trees

The dark sun appears.



We have come home

When the dawn falters

Singing songs of other lands

The death march

Violating our ears

Knowing all our loves and tears

Determined by the spinning coin



We have come home

To the green foothills

To drink from the cup

Of warm and mellow birdsong

‘To the hot beaches

Where the boats go out to sea

Threshing the ocean’s harvest

And the hovering, plunging

Gliding gulls shower kisses on the waves



We have come home

Where through the lightening flash

And the thundering rain

The famine the drought,

The sudden spirit

Lingers on the road

Supporting the tortured remnants

of the flesh

That spirit which asks no favour

of the world

But to have dignity.



*Lenrie Peters (photo) was born in Bathurst (now known as Banjul) on September 1, 1932. He was a Gambian surgeon, novelist, and poet. His father Lenrie Sr. was a Sierra Leone Creole of West Indian or black American origin and his mother Kezia Rosemary was a Gambian Creole of Sierra Leonean Creole origin. Lenrie Jr. grew up in Bathurst and moved to Sierra Leone in 1949, where he was educated at the Prince of Wales School, Freetown, gaining his Higher School Certificate in science subjects. In 1952 he went up to Trinity College, Cambridge to read Natural Sciences, graduating with a B.Sc. in 1956; from 1956 to 1959 he worked and studied at the University College Hospital, London, and 1959 was awarded a Medical and Surgery diploma from Cambridge. Peters worked for the BBC from 1955 to 1968, on their Africa programmes.

While at Cambridge he was elected president of the African Students’ Union, and interested himself in Pan-Africanist politics. He also began writing poetry and plays, as well as starting work on his only novel, The Second Round (published in 1965). Peters worked in hospitals in Guildford and Northampton before returning to The Gambia, where he has a surgical practice in Banjul. He is a fellow of the West African College of Surgeons and the Royal College of Surgeons in England.

Peters was President of the Historic Commission of Monuments of The Gambia, was president of the board of directors of the National Library of The Gambia and Gambia College from 1979 to 1987, and was a member and President of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from 1985 to 1991.

He died in Dakar in May 28, 2009, aged 76.