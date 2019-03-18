Poetry: Watermaid

Watermaid

By Christopher Okigbo, Nigeria

EYE OPEN on the sea,

eyes open, of the prodigal;

upward to heaven shoot

where stars will fall from.

Secret I have told into no ear,

save into a dughole, to hold, not to drown with –

Secret I have planted into beachsand

Now breaks

salt-white surf on the stones and me,

and lobsters and shells

in iodine smell-

maid of the salt-emptiness,

sophisticreamy,

whose secret I have covered up with beachsand…

Shadow of rain over sunbeaten beach,

Shadow of rain over man with woman.

BRIGHT

with the armpit-dazzle of a lioness,

she answers,

wearing white light about her;

and the waves escort her,

my lioness,

crowned with moonlight.

So brief her presence-

match-flare in wind’s breath-

so brief with mirrors around me.

Downward…

the waves distil her;

gold crop

sinking ungathered.

Watermaid of the salt-emptiness,

grown are the ears of the secret.

AND I WHO am here abandoned,

count the sand by wave lash abandoned,

count her blessing, my white queen.

But the spent sea reflects

from his mirrored visage

not my queen, a broken shadow.

So I who count in my island the moments,

count the hour which will bring

my lost queen with angels’ ash in the wind.

THE STARS have departed,

the sky in monocle

surveys the world under

The stars have departed,

and I-where am I?

Stretch, stretch, O antennae,

to clutch at this hour,

fulfilling each moment in a

broken monody.