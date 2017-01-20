Poetry: Toward Un-Epiphanies

Toward Un-Epiphanies

By Fayia Sellu, California, USA.

America longs for the days, when her

Conscience was tardy; but in attendance

Begrudgingly, belatedly. Belatedly, not

Flee to the nether crannies, of Camatosia.

When Four Little Girls, bombed in a church, in

Birmingham. The images

of Emmett Till

Shamed America into rafting its “City on

The Hill.”

From Three-fifths of a man, to target practice

For Cops, we have come a long way, in Craze-

Relations. So much so, we need a game reserve

For Black lives to matter. To crown Michael Vick

The Paul, or the patron-saint, of canine.

I want these apparitions, trapped in TV, Nintendos

(what now? X-boxes?) cartoons…Screens, prosthetic

Unfeelings, in our Jeddaic pods. Where Retrogressives

Try to unknow the untruths of America’s stinking little

Paradoxes. As Slacktivists, Passivists, IN Facebook likes

And Twitter-speak, 140-characters worth.

I fail trying to essay my way thru apotheosis, litotes

Of aqueductal meaning. In awful taste: replay hitherto

Ba.a.a.d jazz records—broken. O…About post-modern

lynchings! Giddying the Witches of Salem. Conversate!

Spectate! In the public sphere, full glare, of digitality.

Minting not-quite-fresh images Un-Ubermensching

a la Nietzsche, in lithograph?

Wake up Martin Luther King Jr. Tell him. To stop dreaming.

To un-dream his America. Baroqued by human depravity

Cachophonied by the angst-drenched babels, from Syria

To Iraq. And back. To a church massacre, in Charleston. SC.

The loops, of slayings of monstrous, ATHLETIC, someone else’

Son. From Trayvvon Martin, via Michael Brown to Tamir Rice

Awake or asleep, I dream not. No. Can’t have what James Joyce

Would have called “Epiphanies.” Not when my lot—The

Black Man’s Burden— is to interpolate myself; Illuminate the glare or dimness

Of all HUMANITY, or lack thereof!