Poetry: To Schizoid Man

To Schizoid Man

By Fayia Sellu, California, USA.

Pulsating the organs of Post-truth

Either for battle or prattle

Secreting oceans of prussic acid in me

Hectoring, this political necrophilia

The milksop of mouldy socialist essences

Pilafed in capital, in the towers of academia

Raised to worship at the altars, writ large

Of climate change theology, with rituals of

The Humanitarian Industrial Complex

Donning the Neoliberal sensibility cloak

Ejaculated by petticoat geniuses, carnivaling

As Gods of algorithm govern domains of

Digitalities as post-modern royalties

Nineveh will come to them via the clouds of

Gazillion bytes of ones and zeroes in

Empires of illusion, a world of shadows

Wearing pimpled-nosed dreams over dimples

At circuses from Trafalgar, via Tiananmen

To Manhattan. Arise thou statues and puppets!

To rule the affairs of RoboMan, the mésalliance

Enmeshed in gossip, trivia and spectacles.

P.S.

Their kind burn The Man every year

So, for whom do they toil?

The exiled inchoate longings of

SCHIZOID MAN in h(is)er pursuit of

happyness in Virtual Reality. For

Corporations that are CITIZENS UNITED.