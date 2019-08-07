Poetry: The Last Salsa in New York

The Last Salsa in New York

By fayia sellu, Berkeley, USA.

Fishes are not the only things

That pass under the Brooklyn Bridge

O! the hearts that carry buried knives

Draping blood of innocence unchaste

Past the Manhattan Bridge

At the ridge of love

Manhattan lights could not enchant

The darkness of Brooklyn’s underbelly

Those stained mirrors reflect stained hearts

That white teeth, fancy dinners won’t cleanse



At the nose of China Town

Gawks Manhattan ambient lure

But the roses are no more red

Primero, the violets were nunca blue

My... steps...and swirls

Merely odes to the practiced motions

This aplomb is absent emotions

Emotions were buried yesterday

When Little Italy beckoned

And senorita said: "Arios".



You built all those steps

Those frantic mores’

On lies

Now eat your own heart

Perambulating Manhattan, make your pillow

With frozen words and sorrow

It is you, you, you

Indeed you

Whose blood never splattered

On either side of the train tracks

Whose soul never embraced Jesus

In Brooklyn’s entrails

The scorned gem yearning polishing

Nourishing, even fetishising

By it’s own

Splurging your ghoulish thoughts

to relive, publish and relish

Soaring thousands of feet

Caged in an aluminum bird’s guts

With strangers—an Ex included

And senorita said: Adios.



Editor’s Note: Fayia Sellu, from Sierra Leone, is a PhD student at UC Berkeley

and occassionally writes for the Patriotic Vanguard.