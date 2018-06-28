Poetry: The Fourth Blind Man of Hindustan

The Fourth Blind Man of Hindustan

By Fayia Sellu, USA

Orwell couldn’t see, yet understand

The fourth blind man of Hindustan

What happened to fall right behind

Where the colonial lost its rind

Whether it is wont for the Elephant

When the swords of life assay want

How the man’s rivers blind his hopes, cold

To shores of whores that anchors foretold

Destiny’s debt defection doth drag deep

Sanctimony sheets, sloffen slaves, sanguine

He is nothing much more than a quip

Where the Elephant’s posterior puffs its twins

Your Hindustan falls right behind the defecation

That rain the Southlands, anointed with stupefaction

Oh, oh, oh the Elephant is a dream, on roller skates

It is double-helmed, on the frock, of Norman Bates.

February 10, 2018