Poetry---The Changing Face of God

By Mohamed Boye Jalloh-Jamboria.

THE CHANGING FACE OF GOD



(A LAMENTATION FROM THE OTHER FACES OF THE WORLD)



WE ARE WORLDS APART ;YET SO NEAR,

WE ARE THOUGHTS APART ;YET SO CLOSE.



YOU,YOU WANT IT SEEN ;I , I WANT IT FELT

YOU ,YOU HAVE IT SEEN ;I, I HAVE IT FELT



WHO ARE YOU AND WHOM AM I?

YOU ARE WHAT YOU ARE; I AM WHAT I AM

BUT; WE MEET AND WE HAVE TO MEET!

WE HAVE TO ,BECAUSE WE ARE IN THE SAME HOUSE.

YOUR WAYS MAY NOT BE MINE AND MINE NOT YOURS

YET !WE ARE IN THE SAME HOUSE!!



YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THE SOURCE OF MY PAIN

AND I,I HAVE ALWAYS BEEN YOUR COMFORTER!

IN PAIN AND IN WOE HAVE I ALWAYS BORNE

THE BRUNT OF YOUR DEMANDS!

IN PAIN AND IN WOE HAVE I ALWAYS BORNE

THE YOLK OF YOUR DEMANDS!



WITH PATIENCE ;UNDERSTANDING AND WISDOM

I HAVE SLAVED FOR YOU TO GET YOUR WANTS

CAUSE I KNOW YOU ’RE LIKE A CHILD ASKING OF A PARENT!

A PARENT THAT IS AWARE OF HIS RESPONSIBILITIES,

FEELING YOU WILL ONE DAY GROW UP AND OUT ,

OUT OF YOUR CHILDISHNESS!!



ALAS! I WAS MISTAKEN AND WOE UNTO ME !

I AM COMING TO REALISE ;YOU HAVE NEVER GROWN,

NEVER GROWN; FOR YOU ALWAYS REVERSE ORDER

YOU REVERSE ORDER TO GET YOUR KICKS !!

TO GET THOSE INSTINCTS QUIETED BECAUSE

YOU ARE ANIMALISTIC BUT YOU SAY I AM!

YOU ALWAYS TURN THE CLOCK OF TIME BACKWARDS

BECAUSE YOUR GOD IS AN UNSTABLE ONE

YET YOU SAY IT IS MINE!



YOU TOLD ME OF A GOD

A GOD OF PATIENCE ,LOVE AND MERCY!

YOU TOLD ME OF A PLACE BUILT BY THIS GOD

A PLACE WHERE WE ALL WILL GO TO REST FROM THE TOILS !

TOILS CREATED BY YOUR GOD WHEN HE CHOOSES TO USE THE

NAME: DEVELOPMENT

YOU TOLD ME OF A PLACE

A PLACE WHERE I WILL REGAIN ALL I LOST!

YOU TOLD ME OF A GOD THAT WILL SOON BRING ORDER

BUT WHO CREATES DISORDER TO BRING THAT ORDER

I HAVE A GOD I SHOULD NOW TELL YOU

A GOD I KNEW FOR CENTURIES BEFORE YOUR GOD

A GOD I HAVE A NAME FOR BECAUSE I KNEW HIM THEN AND STILL

KNOW HIM !!

A GOD I CALL CREATOR!



WHEN I ASKED YOU TO TELL ME YOUR GOD’S NAME

FIRST YOU SAID ALMIGHTY

THEN YOU SAID

KING OF KINGS

THE DAY AFTER YOU SAID

MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE;JEHOVAH ADONI

AND NOW;NOW

YOU CALL HIM

SEVERAL NAMES!

AN HOUR AGO HE WAS SCIENCE

THIRTY MINUTES LATER HE WAS TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

NOW HE HAS TWO NAMES POLITICS AND ECONOMICS!!



WHEN YOUR GOD WAS SCIENCE YOU CASME TO ME TO TEACH YOU

WHAT I KNOW

I NEVER LOOKED AT YOU AS A NOTHING BUT RECEIVED YOU WITH

AN OPEN HEART

THAT I DID WILLINGLY AND YOU LEFT IN PEACE TO USE WHAT YOU

HAVE LAERNT!!



WHEN YOUR GOD WAS TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION YOU WANTED MY

HELP

YOU DID NOT ASK ME GO AND HELP YOU; CAME TO MY ROOM AND

FORCEFULLY TOOK ME TO YOURS TREATING ME LIKE A

NOTHING;YET I ENDURED AND HELPED YOU!!



NOW THAT YOUR GOD IS POLITICS AND ECONOMICS,I AM NOW A

BURDEN FOR YOU BEFORE NOW I WAS YOUR SLAVE, YOUR SUBJECT

AND LATER YOUR PARTNER

THEN WE LIVED TOGETHER ; THOUGH I WAS ALWAYS AT THE

LOOSING END OF THINGS

NOW YOU MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR US TO LIVE TOGETHER

BECAUSE NOW I AM POOR, WITH HIV AND CRIME

YOU NO LONGER WANT ME IN THE HOUSE;BUT IF I SHOULD BE I <>MUST BE IN MY ROOM

TO BE FED , AND CARED FOR FROM THE CRUMBS OF YOUR FAT

TABLES

BECAUSE I AM NOW IGNORANCE, DISEASE,HUNGER

I AM NOW THE BABOON LIVING IN THE DARKEST PARTS OF OUR

HOUSE

I AM NOW A THING TO LAUGH WHEN MY NAME IS MENTIONED AND

YOU

DISMISS ANYTHING I SAY OR DO AS UNPROGRESSIVE

GEEEDILY AND WASTEFULLY FEEDING FROM MY BLOOD ,SEAT AND

TEARS

WHILST I,I LIVE IN WANT ;WANT OF EVERYTHING BECAUSE YOU

HAVE

YOU HAVE TAKEN IT ALL ;TELLING ME THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL



YOU MAY HAVE WHAT YOU THINK IS PROGRESS ; I HAVE HUMANITY

AND DONT

USE MY GOD TO DISORDER THE HOUSE WE LIVE IN BECAUSE I <>BELIEVE IN US;

YOU BELIEVE IN YOURSELF AND ONLY YOURSELF!!

NOW YOU ARE THE HOLY TRINITY: FATHER ,SON AND SPIRIT OF

PROGRESS

AND I, I AM THE UNHOLY ALLIANCE THAT IS TO BE SEEN NOT

HEARD!!



(EPILOUGE),



SO YOU SEE , BECAUSE OF YOUR GOD’S SEVERAL NAMES

YOU AND ME ARE NOW SO CONFUSED

WE LIVE IN FEAR!

FEAR THAT I WILL COME IN CLOAKS TO GET YOU WITH MY

POVERTY ,HIV AND CRIME

AND ME AFRAID THAT YOU WILL COME IN WITH SWEET DREAMY

TALKS TO GET ME!

YOU TALK AND TALK AND TALK ALL THE TIME

TALKING TO KEEP ME DRUGGED AND HYPNOTISED!

BUT WHILE YOU TALK YOU COME SECRETLY INTO MY BACKWARD!

TO LIGHT UP FLAMES AND DISCORD WITH YOUR GOD OF TECHNOLOGY

THAT GOD OF TECHNOLOGY THAT KILLS!!

THAT GOD OF TECHNOLOGY OF GUNS AND ROSES!

THAT GOD THAT CARES ONLY FOR NOW!

A GOD YOUR PLAYFULLY CALLTHE GOGETTER DREAM

THE BIG DREAM!!

THAT GOD YOU SHOW EVERYDAY CALLING HIM DIFFERENT NAMES

TO GET MY RESOURCES NEXT TO FREE

WHEN YOU DONT USE HIS SURNAME GUNS YOU USE THAT WHICH IS

POLITICS THAT CALLED DEMOCRACY AND LIBRALISATION



YOU HAVE A GOD WITH DIFFERENT NAMES

FOR YOU TO BE WHAT YOU ARE

I ;I USE ONLY ONE GOD WITH ONE NAME; THE GOD THAT CARES,

LOVE AND PROVIDES FOR HIS CREATION!!

THE GOD YOU TOLD ME WAS DEAD

DEAD BECAUSE HE WAS STONES, WOODS AND TREES

SYMBOLS OF HIS NATURALITY I USED AND WHICH YOU

MISUNDERSTOOD

SYMBOLS YOU COERSED ME INTO BELIEVING WERE WRONG

YET YOU HAVE YOUR IN ROOM IN ABUNDANCE !!



TELL ME BETWEEN YOU AND ME WHO IS RIGHT?

I BELIEVE IN A CREATOR WITH ONE NAME : JEHOVAH ADONI !

A CREATOR THAT HAS NEVER ONCE COME TO HURT YOU AND ME

YOUHAVE A GOD THAT TELLS YOU TO BELIEVE YOU CAN CREATE

AND SEE WHAT YOUR CREATOINS ARE DOING TO OUR HOUSE!!

ALL OVER THIS HOUSE WE NOW HAVE DISORDER ,FIRE AND PAIN!!



YOU TOLD ME YOUR GOD WITH MANY NAMES AND FACES IS

CIVILISED

AND MINE IS UNCIVILISED

YET I HAVE NEVER USED MY GOD TO CAUSE TROUBLE!



ALAS!! YOUR GOD CAUSES TROUBLE USING DIFFERENT NAMES FOR

DIFFERENT TIMES AND PLACES!

IN OUR SOUTHERN ROOMS , HE IS GOD OFDEMOCRACY AND

DEVELOPMENT

IN OUR MIDDLE ROOMS ,HE IS GOD OF CRUSADES AGAINST TERROR

IN OUR EASTERN ROOMS ;HE IS GOD OF MARKETS AND GROWTH

AND IN OUR NORTHERN ROOMS; HE IS GOD OF MATERIALISM



YOU HAVE SO CONFUSED OUR CHILDREN

THEY NO LONGER THINK OR FEEL

THEY ARE NOW ROBOTS AND ZOMBIES

AWAITING THE BECK AND CALL OF YOUR GOD!

AND YOU ARE NOT HUMAN ENOUGH TO TELL THEM THE TRUTH!!

INSTEAD YOU GIVE THEM DRUGS AND FOOD FOR THEM TO BE IN

ECTASCY ALWAYS



YOU ARE SO CONFUSED YOURSELF

YOU NO LONGER KNOW THE MEANING OF LIFE

YOU TRY TO !BUT YOU END UP MAKING MORE TROUBLE FOR OUR

HOUSE!!

TROUBLES THAT SOONER OR LATER LEAD US ALL TO OUR END!!!