Politikal Kolonkos

By Fayia Sellu, California, USA

They don’t have to change brothels

But some, they do, often.

Send to: Adressee, homeless

Whom will that not, soften?

Sheep in a ship, Captainless

The cost is higher

When there are no condoms

’Should always be capital to use condoms

Some don’t

Their hampers will dry on clothes lines

They won’t

Hmmm we have known

Some to hang too

In the past seasons

For hapless treasons

Upwards of 7 million clients

The floor, the mat, the bed...

72 thousand plus square miles

Worth of anywhere

Long-time or Short-time?

Sunrise and Sunsets

Over Palm Trees

Moonshine and kerosine lamps

They are the clocks

In this rudderless business

Ethno-regional prophylaxis is

Needed for munificient power

Bestowed without cogitation

By a mass of mendicant souls

In propitiation, the masses

Their grease offered, suppliant

To run the engine of their perjury

It is high stakes Kabuki

One is behind bars, in exile

Or choking on your own fat

With greed, more, avarice

Counseling the self-entanglement

Of strictly mechanic, plastic

Ejaculations in the retrogressive

Strokes of this ever cross-breeding

Where they tie a cow... That Breed

Bred we have, generations

Of this species: Politikis Kolonkitis