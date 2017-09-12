Poetry: Mystic Man

Mystic Man

By Peter Tosh, Jamaica.

I’m a mystic man (such a mystic man)

I’m just a mystic man (mystic man)

I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)

I don’t drink no champagne (don’t drink no champagne)

No I don’t

And I man don’t (I man don’t) no (I man don’t)

I don’t sniff them cocaine (don’t sniff no cocaine)

Choke brain

I man don’t (I man don’t) no I don’t (I man don’t)

Don’t take them morphine (don’t take no morphine)

Dangerous

I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t) I don’t take no

Heroin

(Don’t take no heroin) nonono

’Cause I’m a man of the past

And I’m living in the present

And I’m walking in the future

Stepping in the future

Man of the past

And I’m living in the present

And I’m walking walking(stepping in the future)

And I’m just a mystic man (such a mystic man)

Got to be a mystic man (mystic man)

I man don’t (I man don’t, I man don’t)

Eat up your fried chicken (eat up your fried chicken)

Not licking

I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)

Eat up them frankfurters (eat up them frankfurters)

Garbage

I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)

Eat down the hamburger (eat down the hamburger) can’t

Do that

I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)

Drink pink blue yellow green soda (soda... Soda...)

’Cause I’m a man of the past

And I’m living in the present

And I’m walking in the future

Stepping in the future

Man of the past

And I’m living in the present

And I’m walking keep on walking (stepping in the

Future)

Just a mystic man (such a mystic man)

Got to be a mystic man (mystic man)

I man don’t no I don’t

Play fools’ games on a sad day

And I man don’t no I don’t

Congregate on a Sunday no I don’t

(Such a mystic man, mystic man)

(Such a mystic man, mystic man)

’Cause I’m a man of the past

And I’m living in the present

And I’m walking in the future

Stepping in the future

Man of the past

And I’m living

And I’m walking in the future, stepping in the future

Such a mystic man (such a mystic man)

Got to be a mystic man (mystic man)

Just a mystic man (such a mystic man)

Such a, such a, such a mystic man