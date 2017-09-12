Poetry: Mystic Man

Mystic Man
By Peter Tosh, Jamaica.
I’m a mystic man (such a mystic man)
I’m just a mystic man (mystic man)
I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)
I don’t drink no champagne (don’t drink no champagne)
No I don’t
And I man don’t (I man don’t) no (I man don’t)
I don’t sniff them cocaine (don’t sniff no cocaine)
Choke brain
I man don’t (I man don’t) no I don’t (I man don’t)
Don’t take them morphine (don’t take no morphine)
Dangerous
I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t) I don’t take no
Heroin
(Don’t take no heroin) nonono
’Cause I’m a man of the past
And I’m living in the present
And I’m walking in the future
Stepping in the future
Man of the past
And I’m living in the present
And I’m walking walking(stepping in the future)
And I’m just a mystic man (such a mystic man)
Got to be a mystic man (mystic man)
I man don’t (I man don’t, I man don’t)
Eat up your fried chicken (eat up your fried chicken)
Not licking
I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)
Eat up them frankfurters (eat up them frankfurters)
Garbage
I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)
Eat down the hamburger (eat down the hamburger) can’t
Do that
I man don’t (I man don’t I man don’t)
Drink pink blue yellow green soda (soda... Soda...)
’Cause I’m a man of the past
And I’m living in the present
And I’m walking in the future
Stepping in the future
Man of the past
And I’m living in the present
And I’m walking keep on walking (stepping in the
Future)
Just a mystic man (such a mystic man)
Got to be a mystic man (mystic man)
I man don’t no I don’t
Play fools’ games on a sad day
And I man don’t no I don’t
Congregate on a Sunday no I don’t
(Such a mystic man, mystic man)
(Such a mystic man, mystic man)
’Cause I’m a man of the past
And I’m living in the present
And I’m walking in the future
Stepping in the future
Man of the past
And I’m living
And I’m walking in the future, stepping in the future
Such a mystic man (such a mystic man)
Got to be a mystic man (mystic man)
Just a mystic man (such a mystic man)
Such a, such a, such a mystic man
