Poetry: Life within the walls of time

Life within the walls of time

Lines written after reading news of the arrest of fake Law Professor in Sierra Leone by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

By Saidu Bangura, Praia, Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), July 19, 2019.

You are in, out, but in

Within the walls of time –

Where the thought of time is in

Itself part of the ordeal of doing time –

Where or when others time your time,

You cannot be in control of [your] time.

This is life within the walls of time:

– Either out of love, hatred, or crime –

Time runs slow if it does not stand still;

The mind forces itself to focus on things

Less thought of while out of walls.

The tortoise-paced time of the clock

Within walls is the contrary of the time

You outdo others while out of walls.

But in life within the walls of time

Every minute is sixty times more important,

More precious, pricelessly productive out of walls

As you count on time to outrun time within walls.

Time sorely weighs you down more doing the time

That you have ‘smartly’ spent on things that are now

A bother on you and your (mis)calculated smartness.

Calculate time well when time is not timed

In your drive to outsmart others and their time!

The expression “in, out, but in” is inspired by Elcelina Silva, a colleague at Uni-CV.