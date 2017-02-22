Literary Zone

Poetry: I got a glimpse of God

4 hours ago | 70 views

I got a glimpse of God

By Willie James King, USA.

It was when I was alone
in the woods I wasn’t lonely.
I knew where I was. Sepia
and black blotches interchangeably
dressed the grounds and squirrels
scampered away as my clumsy
shoes set dry grasses singing,
intermittently snapped sticks.
I have seen sleeping owls
while their heads were hunched
deep in the snugness of their shoulders,
heard blue-jays’ startled squalls.
I have held snakes free from slither
by the help of forked limbs
to rub upon their their rough skin
to gain a closer look at them.
I have sat where thumb-sized
snails slow-crawled in the damp
thickness of their cherished chapels.
I swung on poisonous vines, and
took wild grapes to make wine.
I have tested soil where hardly
another human had ever trod.
I saw deer drink from the creek’s
crumpled stream, and have
tasted the same, knowing
fully well my human heart
might be many things but,
it will never be tamed.

(c. ) Willie James King.

More Literary Zone

Poetry: I got a glimpse of God

Poetry: I got a glimpse of God

I got a glimpse of God By Willie James King, USA. It was when I was alone in the woods I wasn’t lonely. I knew where I was. Sepia and black (...)

Literary Zone | 4 hours ago | 70 views

Poetry: Sallay Kama Sallay

Poetry: Sallay Kama Sallay

Sallay Kama Sallay* By Moses Kainwo, Freetown, Sierra Leone Sallay kama sallay! Bosway! Bosway! Sallay kama sallay! Bosway! Bosway! Sallay kama (...)

Literary Zone | 3 weeks ago | 715 views

Poetry: Toward Un-Epiphanies

Poetry: Toward Un-Epiphanies

Toward Un-Epiphanies By Fayia Sellu, California, USA. America longs for the days, when her Conscience was tardy; but in attendance Begrudgingly, (...)

Literary Zone | 1 month ago | 1007 views

Comments