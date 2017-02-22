Poetry: I got a glimpse of God

I got a glimpse of God

By Willie James King, USA.

It was when I was alone

in the woods I wasn’t lonely.

I knew where I was. Sepia

and black blotches interchangeably

dressed the grounds and squirrels

scampered away as my clumsy

shoes set dry grasses singing,

intermittently snapped sticks.

I have seen sleeping owls

while their heads were hunched

deep in the snugness of their shoulders,

heard blue-jays’ startled squalls.

I have held snakes free from slither

by the help of forked limbs

to rub upon their their rough skin

to gain a closer look at them.

I have sat where thumb-sized

snails slow-crawled in the damp

thickness of their cherished chapels.

I swung on poisonous vines, and

took wild grapes to make wine.

I have tested soil where hardly

another human had ever trod.

I saw deer drink from the creek’s

crumpled stream, and have

tasted the same, knowing

fully well my human heart

might be many things but,

it will never be tamed.

(c. ) Willie James King.