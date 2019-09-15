Poetry: Eating for two

Eating for two

By Phillipa Yaa de Villiers, South Africa

Eating for two

Hunger grumbles,

fragrant food seduces

the stomach

rumbles;

genteel lips conceal gushing saliva,

our eyes journey to the Sunday chicken.

We look away to pray,

amen gives way

to flashing knives and gnashing teeth.

For now, hunger retreats.

The tourist asks

why Africa is hungry.

Divided the heart:

we don’t know how to answer.

Outside

hunger humbles,

a beggar reaches into

the cold skies of a stranger’s eyes

as hunger tumbles

hope

into a gutter of stuttering

half-baked dreams

and aborted fantasies

and bungles plans

and scrambles opportunities.

And hunger stumbles

along blocked synapses,

bumps its head repeatedly as

bulimic greed

dry heaves

its simulated grief,

stuffing images of lust

into a seething cavity

of need.

The tourist asks

how we plan

to solve the problem.

Subtracted the stomach:

we don’t know how to answer.

Hard-working

hunger, the farmer

sows rows of skeletons,

and waits for an empty harvest.

Hunger builds a boat of bones,

casts a net of starving eyes,

people drown in dust, without resisting.

There is no second course;

dying fragments loaf

along the desert’s shore.

The tourist is the authority.

They know how to stay alive! We are still learning.

Politely we wipe our mouths and give thanks for what we have

received, pronunciation, and chicken, on Sundays.

Contradiction multiplied:

we don’t know how to answer.

We live by killing,

we can’t explain.

Perhaps hunger will come to our table one day.

But by then,

most probably,

the tourist will have

gone away.

Credit: lyrikline.org