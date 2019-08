Demo(n)Crazy

Democratically undemocratic

Or undemocratically democratic?

That’s the question!

Before elections, power is sought from below

After elections, power comes from above

That’s the way it is in a demo(n)crazy -

How change of power through elections

Makes the demons of power become crazy

In a demo(n)crazy!

Saidu Bangura, Praia, Cape Verde, July 27, 2019.

PS: Don’t shoot the artist. Critique the art!