Poetry: (Am I?) A Man-Not

(Am I?) A Man-Not

By Fayia Sellu, USA

(For Tommy Curry)

Get back on the train, you fool!

Elongate the Jim Crow chain gang

Spitting, vomiting on your head, you’re smiles

Keep telling yourself to hold back, for miles.

Mileage, smileage, slimage or scrimmage

Half the battle is to rattle in one’s cage.

Definition, name, language can age

Well or not. As culture needs common denominator

The Negro. The fossils that supply fuel for James

Baldwin’s lover’s quarrel with America.

It’s stultifying, fighting, resenting being

Hyper-melanated beings. Beyond the cadillacs

All that jazz, negro spirituals, blues, hip hop

Skipping seismic race faultlines on the Mason-

Dixon line or either side of the Rockies.

The more we know about DNA, the less we ask:

“What have lilac lunches to do with piassava mornings?”

Mama may not have raised a fool

What (s/he?) raised, was a man-child of the house

Man, but less, as not to be chopped down.

Everything else is disastrous, freedom dangerous.

Young? You will know the sedentary notes of Americanness

At Edinburg, an expatriate folking with the countryside

Condensing the lone tributary flow into the Broken River

Of scholarly introjection into Black Masculinity.

Matters not the molecular basis of Cotton and Baobab brothers

Mothered differently, on the same European procrustean bed.

There is more “hue” and less “man” in the political economy

Of Niggerdom. A third testicle is needed to theorize outside

The asphalt cast. Inside black male death and dying

Rape and vulnerability, like clockwork, and refuse commute

With the more jangly, shiny, identity commuters of the

Civil Rights Train. Can the form castrate the content

When nuance dances to sound of eschatological dilemmas

Glowing the confabulating discontentents of Not Everybody’s

Protest Theory? Huh? Never Mind. Where was I?

Oh! A Scottish pine does not the Caledonian make

May Corstorphine Hill and Heritage of Braid

Pumice you with the ecology to, Breathe!

Grow, absent the atmospheric languor, to you, at once

Diacritical inscription, and not.