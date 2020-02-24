Poetry: The agony of a nation

The Agony of a Nation

By Jacob Bami Palmer, USA

Tear drops from his bloodshot eyes cascaded down his strong rugged cheeks

A man, a very strong man silently wailing cause of a broken heart

His hopes for his Kinfolks

His vision for a brighter future

His love for his nation

demolished by the intrigues of his own people

The tears came down like we have never seen

Invoking the heavens and marshalling the saints

The cries were heard far into the dark gloomy skies

As a moribund nation wrestles with its own demons

Its own monsters.

Nurtured by greed, selfishness and corruption

All whilst a paralyzed people stood by helplessly

amidst the rubbles of their once ancient pride

we cried and prayed drenched with the tears of our own blood

watching our land and our future being plundered and looted

by the overseers of our destiny

Our cries were heard far and wide

Beyond the Moa river echoing from Bintumani to Kamboi hills

The pain is agonizing and the anguish is deep

Even the harmony of the drumbeats of our forefathers

could not ease the never-ending pain

Nor drown the endless cries of our Mothers

What happened to the vision that our ancestors handed down to our fathers

What happened to the dawn of a new day

What happened to the tomorrow we saw in our dreams

What happened to the lion in the mountains? What happened?

Is the curse of our forefathers still haunting our Salone?

Are the ghosts of the innocent lurking in the gallows of Pademba Road still angry with us?

We suffer in silence hoping we would one day rewrite the history of our misery

but then our pages are still blank. Nothing yet to write about

We are now left with an unending bitter taste

After drinking from the poisoned well of greed, materialism and thievery

But we continue to espy hope and the rise of a new day

Buoyed by the courage and strength of our great Warriors

All whilst Clinging to our shattered dreams and their broken promises

Consoling ourselves that our tomorrow will be better

Even as we hold tightly to our weary children

Hoping and praying for a better tomorrow