Poetry: Again and again

Again and again
By Elizabeth Kamara, Freetown
Again and again we mourn the spill of an angel’s blood
Ransacked like a war-torn city her blood doubly spilled
Her first blood splattered as sacrifice and yet the second you spilled
Her golden tears you splashed twice,
Twice on the rack you tortured her
Her gentle hands you cuffed and pinned her with your power
Her mouth you gagged to still her
Did you not see the tears cascading her cheeks like White Water?
Did you not hear her pleas bursting your eardrums?
Did you not see her mouth trembling in fear?
Did you not see the mucus galloping away?
Did you not touch the sweat shrouding her?
And when you violated her, what did you feel?
Red on her legs and you, did you feel fulfilled?
And when she collapsed, did your heart turn cold?
Did you sleep after the first deed?
And after the second deed?
You say you are God’s image.
Does her life not matter?
You crushed her like biscuit
You squeezed her like orange and threw her rind away
A sapling you never allowed he to grow
You slaughtered her breath
Her body from her soul you isolated
Twice you disrobed and robbed her
Too soon, her soul to heaven you sent
Oh Khadija, your 5 years pain you cried
Are tongues of eternal fire on a heart so arid.
Wake up! Sierra Leone wake up!
Fiends on the prowl
Your little girls hide
To save their souls and pride
