Poetry: Again and again

By Elizabeth Kamara, Freetown

Again and Again

Again and again we mourn the spill of an angel’s blood

Ransacked like a war-torn city her blood doubly spilled

Her first blood splattered as sacrifice and yet the second you spilled

Her golden tears you splashed twice,

Twice on the rack you tortured her

Her gentle hands you cuffed and pinned her with your power

Her mouth you gagged to still her

Did you not see the tears cascading her cheeks like White Water?

Did you not hear her pleas bursting your eardrums?

Did you not see her mouth trembling in fear?

Did you not see the mucus galloping away?

Did you not touch the sweat shrouding her?

And when you violated her, what did you feel?

Red on her legs and you, did you feel fulfilled?

And when she collapsed, did your heart turn cold?

Did you sleep after the first deed?

And after the second deed?

You say you are God’s image.

Does her life not matter?

You crushed her like biscuit

You squeezed her like orange and threw her rind away

A sapling you never allowed he to grow

You slaughtered her breath

Her body from her soul you isolated

Twice you disrobed and robbed her

Too soon, her soul to heaven you sent

Oh Khadija, your 5 years pain you cried

Are tongues of eternal fire on a heart so arid.

Wake up! Sierra Leone wake up!

Fiends on the prowl

Your little girls hide

To save their souls and pride